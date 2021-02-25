Letter to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2021: Trumpism cloud hangs above the Republicans

Trumpism cloud hangs

above the Republicans

What happened to the GOP, the leaders of which have for years played a constructive role in the governance of this nation? Most Republican legislators wanted to divorce themselves from former president Donald Trump's era. The second impeachment, barring the former president from holding any elected office, offered them the opportunity to make a final break. They voted to proceed when Trump still was president, but at a later trial. When he was out of office, they felt, erroneously, that an ex-president could not be found guilty and he was acquitted. However, the real reason was fear of the harm Trump could do by fielding opposing candidates of his liking at the midterm elections. Also, the thought, perhaps naively, that the GOP would inherit many of Trump’s followers. In the process, Trump further was emboldened after having survived two impeachments. There hardly is any doubt that Trumpism will hang over the GOP as a dark cloud for quite a while. The acquittal might turn out to be a mistake as this has caused dissent among its legislators and weakened the GOP brand and identity, which might take years to repair. Moreover, from the sidelines, Trump undoubtedly will attempt to make life miserable for President Joe Biden's administration, which apart from cleaning up after the Trump regime, is saddled with the huge task of coming to grips, not only with the previous mismanagement of the dangerous COVID-19 situation, but the revival of the moribund economy. It is said that time heals all wounds. Although Trump’s hardcore adherents will remain, it is hoped that the dark period in America’s political life eventually will be past history.