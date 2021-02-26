Letter to the Editor, Feb. 27, 2021: Law banning cell phones while driving saves lives

Law banning cellphones

while driving saves lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with the new Virginia law forbidding cellphone usage while driving because it makes driving much safer for everyone. So many traffic accidents occur because people are paying attention to their phones instead of keeping their eyes on the road.

Cellphones can be extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening if a driver is talking or texting while driving. Drivers are not looking at the road, which makes them much more likely to be involved in an accident. Not paying attention to other cars, lanes or road signs adds to the danger.

Once, when I was in the car with my dad, he was focusing on the road in front of him with his phone set aside. But the driver of the car in the next lane over was using a cellphone and almost hit us because the driver was not paying attention. Using your cellphone while driving doesn’t only endanger you, it endangers the lives of others.