Letter to the Editor, Feb. 27, 2021: Law banning cell phones while driving saves lives

Law banning cellphones
while driving saves lives
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with the new Virginia law forbidding cellphone usage while driving because it makes driving much safer for everyone. So many traffic accidents occur because people are paying attention to their phones instead of keeping their eyes on the road.
Cellphones can be extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening if a driver is talking or texting while driving. Drivers are not looking at the road, which makes them much more likely to be involved in an accident. Not paying attention to other cars, lanes or road signs adds to the danger.
Once, when I was in the car with my dad, he was focusing on the road in front of him with his phone set aside. But the driver of the car in the next lane over was using a cellphone and almost hit us because the driver was not paying attention. Using your cellphone while driving doesn’t only endanger you, it endangers the lives of others.
I agree with the new law because driving with cellphones is both distracting and dangerous, and there should be a fine for violating this law. I agree with the suggestion that a driver should pull over if the person needs to use a cellphone while on the road. I understand there are exceptions to this law if you are reporting an emergency or otherwise involved in something urgent.