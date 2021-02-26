Letter to the Editor, Feb. 27, 2021: Promised land: level playing field, not quotas

Promised land: level

playing field, not quotas

Gov. Ralph Northam recently stated that he would like to send more state contracts to women- and minority-owned businesses. This spurred me to more generally think about preferences. I had thought, naively perhaps, that the promised land was the level playing field. What I see is a conglomeration of set-asides, affirmative actions, quotas, and racial and gender preferences in admissions, hiring and the awarding of contracts to name but a few. A reasonable person would conclude that women and minorities, Blacks in particular, cannot succeed without the hand of government on the scale, an increasingly heavier hand as we grope for just the right balance of help.

We are going from one system of gender and racial preference to another. We are educated and re-educated by government, news organizations and academia that this new system of preference is just. This new system of gender and racial preference suffers from the same resentments and indignations as the old one did. We have lost sight of the goal. The goal is the level playing field — equal opportunity. That’s all it is. Tear down the old barriers by all means, but don’t replace them with new ones. Preference by government of gender and skin color simply for its own sake is no worthy goal and is, in fact, what we are trying to escape.