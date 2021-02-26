Letter to the Editor, Feb. 27, 2021: Taxpayers entitled to better postal service

Taxpayers entitled

to better Postal Service

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent article regarding the Feb. 24 congressional hearing could not be more timely.

On Feb. 24, we received a properly addressed, first-class, stamped letter that was postmarked Feb. 9. This was the second letter received this month that took more than a week to get from ZIP code 23229 to ZIP code 23238.

President Joe Biden, Virginia U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, need to tell their constituents what they personally are doing to correct this abominable situation.

We American taxpayers are paying the salaries of these political leaders and are entitled to better service. The cause of the problem is a much lower priority than remedying this unacceptable situation.

Walter Dunn Tucker.