Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: Ex-VEPCO worker offers offers outage solution

Ex-VEPCO worker offers

offers outage solution

There is a simple way to stop all the power outages when there are storms or ice events. Double the present right-of-way width along roads and no trees will be able to hit the poles or the wires. It’s a bold move but it will fix the problem.

Also, why doesn’t the commonwealth of Virginia cut the trees along Interstate 85 from the southern state line to Petersburg? Are they getting any younger? Look at the cost of guard rail replacement and the accidents caused by the trees. It also increases the volume of calls the area fire departments and rescue squads have to answer. Is it going to take someone losing their life to acknowledge that if the trees were not there, the problem would not exist anymore? Look at the revenue the trees would bring to the state.