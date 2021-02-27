Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: Ex-VEPCO worker offers offers outage solution

Ex-VEPCO worker offers
offers outage solution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is a simple way to stop all the power outages when there are storms or ice events. Double the present right-of-way width along roads and no trees will be able to hit the poles or the wires. It’s a bold move but it will fix the problem.
Also, why doesn’t the commonwealth of Virginia cut the trees along Interstate 85 from the southern state line to Petersburg? Are they getting any younger? Look at the cost of guard rail replacement and the accidents caused by the trees. It also increases the volume of calls the area fire departments and rescue squads have to answer. Is it going to take someone losing their life to acknowledge that if the trees were not there, the problem would not exist anymore? Look at the revenue the trees would bring to the state.
Virginia complains that there never is any money to get things done. Why don’t lawmakers legalize eight-letter personalized license plates? Lots of people would jump at the opportunity to purchase one if the plate they wanted was eight letters long.
Steve Moore.
Retired VEPCO Auger Operator, South Hill District.