Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: Myths about the Equality Act

Myths about



the Equality Act

A recent article presents only a limited perspective on those who are opposing the Equality Act, unfortunately creating a one-sided narrative. (If passed by the U.S. Congress, the act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment and other areas).

Conservatives only make up a minority of those who are concerned about the implications of the Equality Act. A greater number of opponents neither are conservative nor religious. Instead, they’re women who are conscious of the role that their female biology has played in their life. They’re lesbians and gay men, who know that their homosexuality is based on same-sex attraction. Multiple organizations speak to this, including the Women’s Human Rights Campaign (WHRC), which is an international nonpartisan organization now operating in the United States, including in Virginia. The WHRC is concerned about the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls. Similarly, the LGB (Lesbians, Gays and Bisexusals) Alliance USA also exists and is growing.