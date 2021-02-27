Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: Myths about the Equality Act

Myths about
the Equality Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent article presents only a limited perspective on those who are opposing the Equality Act, unfortunately creating a one-sided narrative. (If passed by the U.S. Congress, the act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment and other areas).
Conservatives only make up a minority of those who are concerned about the implications of the Equality Act. A greater number of opponents neither are conservative nor religious. Instead, they’re women who are conscious of the role that their female biology has played in their life. They’re lesbians and gay men, who know that their homosexuality is based on same-sex attraction. Multiple organizations speak to this, including the Women’s Human Rights Campaign (WHRC), which is an international nonpartisan organization now operating in the United States, including in Virginia. The WHRC is concerned about the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls. Similarly, the LGB (Lesbians, Gays and Bisexusals) Alliance USA also exists and is growing.
The Equality Act conflates sex (biology and reproductive capacity) and gender identity (according to the text of the bill — “gender-related identity” — itself a circular, poor and self-referential definition). Doing so, socially, would force us, to pretend that one’s subjective sense of identity is equivalent to physical, material reality. Women, however, know that their oppression is based on sex — on their physical body — not an internal sense of womanliness.
The article perpetuates the myth that only a staunch conservative would oppose enshrining the subjective mental feeling of “gender identity” into law. Indeed, an independent poll commissioned in 2019 by the Women’s Liberation Front found that a majority of people cross-nationally do not support such legislation. Framing this issue as one of conservative bigotry versus liberal acceptance is disingenuous when so many liberals, leftists, women and LGB people have legitimate concerns that should be heard.
Katherine Kinney,
Virginia State Contact,
Women’s Human Rights Campaign.
Richmond.