Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: Newspaper reader ﻿urges media support

Newspaper reader

urges media support

On Feb. 23, the PBS NewsHour aired a report on the harsh economic pressures bearing on newspapers and broadcast news programs. The pressures have resulted in cuts to reporting staff, diminished reporting of local news and the closing of hundreds of newspapers across the country in the past 10 years. According to the PBS report, these pressures significantly are linked to the increased use of social media platforms by companies who, in the past, had normally advertised in local newspapers and television stations. Believing in the importance of journalism as a profession and in the necessity of our nation having a vibrant free press, I am writing to thank all of those corporations and other entities who advertise in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and in other area newspapers. I encourage all businesses and other organizations that are active in the greater Richmond area to consider creating innovative messages that periodically can be presented as paid advertisements in the pages of the RTD, and in other newspapers and periodicals serving our region.