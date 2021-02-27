Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: No limit mail-in voting seems open to fraud

No limit mail-in voting

seems open to fraud

I fully support changing long-held voting practices, where you either voted in person on Election Day, or made arrangements to vote via absentee ballot if you could not. As a veteran who served overseas for a short time, I took advantage of absentee ballots.

What isn’t clear to me is why we make the leap from expected in-person voting, with many more options to make that work, to allowing mail-in voting as a matter of course. The small marginal benefit of that decision is more than offset by a significantly greater opportunity of fraud. It’s undeniable. Why expand the chance, and resultant perception, of fraud when the voting door already would be wide open?