Letter to the Editor, Feb. 28, 2021: No limit mail-in voting seems open to fraud

No limit mail-in voting
seems open to fraud
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I fully support changing long-held voting practices, where you either voted in person on Election Day, or made arrangements to vote via absentee ballot if you could not. As a veteran who served overseas for a short time, I took advantage of absentee ballots.
Expanding in-person voting is a wonderful thing, both in terms of dates one can vote as well as multiple available early voting sites.
What isn’t clear to me is why we make the leap from expected in-person voting, with many more options to make that work, to allowing mail-in voting as a matter of course. The small marginal benefit of that decision is more than offset by a significantly greater opportunity of fraud. It’s undeniable. Why expand the chance, and resultant perception, of fraud when the voting door already would be wide open?
Mark Norton.
Henrico.