Letter to the Editor, Feb. 3, 2021: Despite grief, woman exemplifies gratitude
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wanda Hall, the subject of a recent Bill Lohmann column, is an inspiration during these challenging times. Despite her profound loss, she publicly reached out to thank the John Randolph Medical Center’s staff for their care and concern during her husband’s fatal battle with COVID-19. Her gratitude in the midst of her grief sets an example for the rest of us. Thank you, Wanda Hall, for showing us how to have a grateful heart.

 Marjorie Reed.

Midlothian.

Breaking News