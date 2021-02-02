Letter to the Editor, Feb. 3, 2021: Fall local elections? Increases partinship

Fall local elections?

Increases partinship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Why would state Sen. Lionel Spruill, D-Chesapeake, decide it is a good time for the General Assembly to tell local governments when they should elect their councils, boards of supervisors, school boards or other local leaders? His Senate Bill 1157 would shift all elections to November. Richmond made the change to November in 2002. Other local governments like Roanoke and Norfolk allowed their citizens to vote on a change.

It sounds very tidy to have all the elections at once. And I agree that since Virginia always has an election, the idea of having a breather is appealing.

However, a quote from the late Lewis F. Powell Jr., a former Richmond School Board chairman and later associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, should give all of us pause. In the 1990s, the Richmond First Club, a 101-year-old civic organization known for its research and involvement in government, studied the matter of moving local elections to November.