Letter to the Editor, Feb. 4, 2021: Merit-only admission racist and visionless

In calling for exclusively merit-based admission practices to Virginia's governor's schools, W.M. Pace's recent Letter to the Editor reeks of ignorance as to the distribution of educational resources within and between districts. If every middle school received adequate funding, and all students' backgrounds and daily realities were comparable, then choosing an incoming class only via "accomplishment and aptitude" would be appropriate. But I am sure that Pace could admit that the opportunities afforded to students widely vary across the catchment area for any governor's school. Thus, the ways to demonstrate such accomplishments are inequitable, too.

Let me inject a dose of reality. I’m a proud Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School alumnus and a product of Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS). The HCPS system left me well-prepared for a governor’s school with new academic technologies, seasoned teachers, and a range of extracurricular activities and electives. In no way was my situation comparable to that of someone from an underfunded city middle school with out-of-date textbooks, few if any extracurricular activities. Some of these students experience daily life stresses. Largely because of resources available to me, I was able to access the best high school experience Virginia can offer — not due to any extra giftedness on my part.