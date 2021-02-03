Letter to the Editor, Feb.4, 2021: Pandemic revealed Trump's major failures

Pandemic revealed

Trump's major failures

In the recent "Recalibrating the truth/The 'After Trump' era begins" op-ed, Victor Davis Hanson makes the sarcastic comment that, “During the Trump Age, the president supposedly was responsible for every death from COVID-19.” In my judgment, he is making an emotionally charged exaggeration to absolve the real guilt of former President Donald Trump.

The United States population is 4% of the global population, yet we account for 20% of the global deaths from COVID-19 despite having fine hospitals and many trained health care professionals. It is difficult to estimate how many additional deaths from the coronavirus are due to his mishandling the pandemic as compared with reality-based leadership in the White House. The 16% differential is significant and should alarm every American.

There are many things that Trump misrepresented and more detail would be needed beyond a letter to document them. Two stand out. Trump told author Bob Woodward he knew in February 2020 that COVID-19 was deadly stuff but he wanted to “play it down.” Honesty with the American people would have helped then and even more as the year progressed. The second and most significant thing that Trump did were his words and actions making mask-wearing and the shutdown orders by some of the governors into a political issue for his advantage. This was an opportunity to lead by example, which he completely ignored to the peril of the country. The pandemic simply exposed Trump’s unique ability to make a bad situation worse. Unfortunately many lives were lost as a result.