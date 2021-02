Question: Vaccine info

for nearby counties

I see regular stories about vaccines being given successfully for Richmond and Henrico County. What is going on with Chesterfield, Hanover and Goochland counties, etc.? I’m registered in Chesterfield but it feels as though registrations are just being dropped into a large blank hole. The Chesterfield Health District website shows nothing about number of shots given, shots given this week versus last, etc.