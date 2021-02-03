Letter to the Editor, Feb. 4, 2021: Suprising Woody story gift to readers

Suprising Woody

story gift to readers

What a treat to turn the page of the Sunday sports section and find an article from retired RTD sports columnist Paul Woody. I have missed his engaging, familiar prose and enjoyed reading his perspective on what matters most. Leave it to Woody to find a way to tie together two unrelated deaths and find the significance — and connection — in each. Here’s hoping the lovely Mrs. Woody will permit him to continue writing occasional columns as they are a gift to RTD Sports readers.