 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Feb. 4, 2021: Suprising Woody story gift to readers
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Feb. 4, 2021: Suprising Woody story gift to readers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Suprising Woody

story gift to readers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What a treat to turn the page of the Sunday sports section and find an article from retired RTD sports columnist Paul Woody. I have missed his engaging, familiar prose and enjoyed reading his perspective on what matters most. Leave it to Woody to find a way to tie together two unrelated deaths and find the significance — and connection — in each. Here’s hoping the lovely Mrs. Woody will permit him to continue writing occasional columns as they are a gift to RTD Sports readers.

Lloyd Osgood.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News