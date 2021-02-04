Letter to the Editor, Feb. 5, 2021: Climate change brings several complications

Climate change brings

several complications

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Correspondent of the Day letter, Tyla Matteson paints a rosy picture of the environmental situation under President Joe Biden, who apparently will wave his magic wand and stop climate change in his first term.

Matteson fails to mention the sobering trade-offs to rapid decarbonization.

Consumer expense: The cost of forcing electricity providers to build obscenely expensive and inefficient windmills in the ocean disproportionately falls on low-income families.

Unemployment: Green jobs replacing oil and natural gas jobs is folderol; making solar panels is not a high-paying job. Meanwhile, Biden wipes out thousands of good jobs with the stroke of a pen and devastates the communities that depend on the income from those high-paying pipeline construction jobs.

Misdirection: Biden ignores the vast amounts of fossil fuels that go into producing electric cars, their batteries and their electricity. And don’t forget that solar and wind farms need good fossil fuels for backup when the sun and wind don’t operate.