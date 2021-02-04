Letter to the Editor, Feb. 5, 2021: Skill game revenue aids small businesses

Skill game revenue

aids small businesses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Because of misconceptions of the skill game industry, including in a recent Letter to the Editor this past Wednesday, I want to set the record straight.

I am proud to be part of this industry, especially because it provides income to organizations and small businesses that need help more than ever during this pandemic.

Skill game entities pay taxes and have since beginning operations in the commonwealth. Now a lot of those taxes are going into the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is assisting all Virginians. People like me who operate skill games welcome regulation of our industry and efforts that continue to mean we pay even more taxes.

I am a U.S. Army veteran who served for 25 years. Skill games provide much-needed funds for veterans employed in our industry as well as bars, restaurants and small businesses where skill game machines are located. If you ask the owners/managers of some of these establishments, they will tell you that they are able to pay their staff and even keep their doors open right now because of the income they receive from skill games.