Letter to the Editor, Feb. 6, 2021: Meritocracy not racist, just reasoned analysis

Meritocracy not racist,

just reasoned analysis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Joseph Boyle’s recent response to W.M. Pace’s Letter to the Editor was outrageous in every sense, but mainly because of his wanton attribution of evil motivations for Pace’s very sensible argument that our society must function on a meritocractic basis. We could start by recognizing that the idea that only people of color come from difficult or impoverished backgrounds itself is a racist stereotype.

But the main concept to address is this notion that we can’t reward success and aptitude because not everyone starts from the same point. Such a position is horribly destructive and ultimately a rejection of the reality of this world in favor of ideals that might feel good but are not practical. It is a sad fact that no two people are alike, neither in their physical, psychological or intellectual makeup. A lot of the reason for this is genetics, as much as people might get upset by that statement. Due to this simple fact alone, equality is something that never can be achieved, no matter the system or effort on the part of our leaders.