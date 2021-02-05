Letter to the Editor, Feb. 6, 2021: Publix heiress's gift gives reader pause

Publix heiress' gift

gives reader pause

According to a recent news article, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the founder and heiress to the Publix Super Markets Inc. chain, donated $300,000 of the $500,000 in costs for the "Stop The Steal" rally at the Ellipse, which was organized by the staff of former President Donald Trump. Considering this event was created to contest the 2020 certification results and was followed by the mob's violent and deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, I am left thoroughly disgusted. I was looking forward to buying groceries from this store as it is convenient to where I live. However, given this insight, I now will choose to shop elsewhere.