Letter to the editor, Feb. 6, 2021: School intrusion drills are devastating reality

School intrusion drills

are devastating reality

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The days since Jan. 6 have been rife with reports not only of the perpetrators in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but interviews with those who were inside the building when the attack occurred. They described their feelings as the terrible day unfolded. My heart goes out to them as we attempt to process the reality of an armed mob breaching the hallowed halls of our democracy.

As I listened, I could not help but think about the countless times my students and I have had to engage in drills for a possible armed intruder in our school building. Each time I scurried to secure the door and turn out the lights, my students disappeared into silence in any possible hidden corner of our classroom to wait for the all-clear signal, and my heart broke all over again. I don't know whether to be awestruck by the skill of our children in navigating these drills, or devastated that they have learned it so well. In truth I feel both.