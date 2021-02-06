Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021:Conflict with teachers, officials hurts students

Conflict with teachers,

officials hurts students

If there is anything positive about COVID-19, certainly the ongoing showdown between teacher's unions, parents and elected officials is a long overdue revelation of the not-so-hidden agenda. The situation has allowed their doctrines to cripple the children whom they espouse to help, and who arguably are the ones who most significantly need the schools to open. The Democratic Party has been loath to criticize the unions due to the hefty financial contributions ($60 million annually) that it has received and continue to receive. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said schools can reopen without vaccinating teachers. This begs the question of whether elected officials are following the science or following the money.