Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021: Death penalty costs more than imprisonment

Death penalty costs
more than imprisonment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the United States, 21 states have abolished the death penalty. With two bills advancing in the General Assembly (Senate Bill 1165 and House Bill 2263), Virginia is on track to be the 22nd state. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, more than 170 wrongfully convicted people have been executed. While this is a very small percentage in comparison to how many people have been executed (about 11%), they are still innocent people who was failed by the justice system.
One of these people was George Stinney, who was executed via electric chair in South Carolina in 1944. He was a 14-year-old, African American youth wrongfully who was convicted of murdering Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7. A gross miscarriage of justice is a massive understatement of his story. The all-white jury abused their power and used it to railroad an innocent youth.
Although this specific scenario is highly unlikely to happen today, the overall theme still is very prevalent in recent times. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates who's seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, said it best when she stated that the death penalty “takes the lives of innocent people and disproportionately takes the lives of people of color.”
Capital punishment also is more expensive than housing an inmate. According to an 2013 American Civil Liberties Union article, “The Truth About Life Without Parole: Condemned to Die in Prison,” it costs an additional $90,000 dollars to house a prisoner on death row than it does to house a prisoner in the general population. This adds up to $336 million that could have been saved if the individuals on death row were moved to the general population and allowed die in prison. Overall, the death penalty is far too high a risk because it puts innocent lives at risk and costs more.
Lydia McDonald.
Midlothian.