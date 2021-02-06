Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021: Death penalty costs more than imprisonment

Death penalty costs

more than imprisonment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the United States, 21 states have abolished the death penalty. With two bills advancing in the General Assembly (Senate Bill 1165 and House Bill 2263), Virginia is on track to be the 22nd state. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, more than 170 wrongfully convicted people have been executed. While this is a very small percentage in comparison to how many people have been executed (about 11%), they are still innocent people who was failed by the justice system.

One of these people was George Stinney, who was executed via electric chair in South Carolina in 1944. He was a 14-year-old, African American youth wrongfully who was convicted of murdering Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7. A gross miscarriage of justice is a massive understatement of his story. The all-white jury abused their power and used it to railroad an innocent youth.