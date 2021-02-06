Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021:Ideals Russian fights for abused by citizens

Ideals Russian fights

for abused by citizens

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I belong to the generation of 1960s schoolchildren who practiced hiding under desks to protect ourselves from Russian nuclear attacks. We knew that the Russian empire was a scourge on earth and the antithesis of everything American. Our demonization of Russia was a rallying cry and a seemingly unlimited source of patriotism. The distrust never has left me.

But as I write this today, I am shocked and disheartened. A Russian politician, Alexi Navalny, has demonstrated unbelievable bravery, moral courage and selfless leadership despite near-certain martyrdom in pursuit of democracy. He desperately leads a fight against a corrupt, tyrannical leader in his country. At the same time, many Americans actively reject the democratic behaviors, norms and principles that have kept tyranny from our shores for centuries.

What have we, the people, become if we have to look elsewhere in the world for beacons of democracy? Meanwhile, we waste the sacrifices and lessons of our forefathers who established democracy’s guiding light?

Mike Bartok.