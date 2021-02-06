 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021: Legalize individuals to grow marijuana?
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021: Legalize individuals to grow marijuana?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Legalize individuals

to grow marijuana?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Watching the unfolding move to marijuana legalization is exciting to us in-the-know Virginians. I agree it makes sense for the criminal penalties and past conviction record to promptly be removed. Waiting two years for legal marijuana dispensaries to appear is less appealing. I love gardening and it's been shown to increase life happiness and satisfaction. Why not make personal use gardening for marijuana legal by July 1? I believe motivating people to pick up a shovel and spade could have great benefits for them, and for Virginia.

John Owens.

Henrico.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News