Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2021: Minimum wage: Do state rights trump federal's?

Minimum wage: Do state

rights trump federal?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The minimum wage for our employed workers is important and a subject for discussion. I have a question given my understanding of the U.S. Constitution. Presently, the U.S. minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Nearly all of the 50 states have their own minimum wage law that exceeds the $7.25, thereby overriding the federal level. Those few states that have not implemented laws to raise their state levels certainly have the constitutional right to do so.

There now are 29 states and Washington, D.C. that have minimum wages above the $7.25 level. Several states have a $15-per-hour policy.

Virginia raised its minimum wage to $9.50 effective May 1, 2021; to $11 on Jan. 1, 2022, and to $12 on Jan. 1, 2023. Other planned increases in 2022 and 2023 of up to $1 per hour have yet to be enacted by the General Assembly.

I believe it fully is constitutional for Virginia and other states to follow this process. So why is the Biden administration getting involved (wasting time) when it is a state's right — not a federal right — to regulate the minimum wage?