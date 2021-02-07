Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021:Chesterfield scores on vaccination effort

Chesterfield scores

on vaccination effort

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

February can be a dull month, but this year it was one of the best because we got vaccinated against COVID-19. Chesterfield did a yeoman’s job at the county fairgrounds.

Large signs and police cars along the route showed us where to go, and the cheerful volunteers directed us to the sites, helped us fill out papers and made us feel at ease all the while. They were informed, pleasant and invariably reassuring.

This was America at its best, overcoming problems with a smile and getting things done promptly and efficiently.

Friends who were treated at other sites have said how pleasant the organizers were. And how well-organized the stations were. Thanks to all you delightful volunteers and wonderful health department staff. It is a wonderful demonstration of what can be done and how to do it with a smile.

Allison and Ralph MacMillan.