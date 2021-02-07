Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021: City mayors urged to be BHM speakers

City mayors urged

to be BHM speakers

I am excited to return as a long-term substitute teacher at my favorite “high-needs” middle school with 90% Mexican American students. Without a COVID-19 vaccine, I hope that my physical health will survive as many of these students might break my 68-year-old emotional heart. During Black History Month, I might have an opportunity to share some of my rich racist Alabama histories with these students who previously have not been aware of this month.