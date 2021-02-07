 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021: City mayors urged to be BHM speakers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am excited to return as a long-term substitute teacher at my favorite “high-needs” middle school with 90% Mexican American students. Without a COVID-19 vaccine, I hope that my physical health will survive as many of these students might break my 68-year-old emotional heart. During Black History Month, I might have an opportunity to share some of my rich racist Alabama histories with these students who previously have not been aware of this month.

Maybe I can dig out my 1984 congratulatory mayoral letter from Gov. George C. Wallace with a show and tell  of his “Segregation now, segregation forever” speech. I invite all former and current mayors to lead by example and find a school that is in dire need of a sub during this pandemic crisis, with a special invitation to Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mike Sawyer.

Denver, Colo.

Former youth pastor, Mechanicsville church.  

