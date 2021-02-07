Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021: Death penalty has many drawbacks

Death penalty

has many drawbacks

I firmly believe that the death penalty bill should not be should not be signed into law. Foremost, it serves as an escape from punishment for the criminals, rather than having them face their time in prison. Not only this, but the cost of the penalty itself is appalling. Since 1978, California has spent more than $4 billion solely on maintaining the death penalty. It costs around $250 million to get an individual sentenced and executed without the possibility of parole. It is also worth considering that there’s a chance that those who are sentenced to the death penalty actually are innocent. Putting the innocent to death was a scary thought, even for the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who said, “I cannot sign off on executing hundreds and hundreds of human beings, knowing that among them will be innocent human beings.”