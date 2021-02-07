Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021 :Drive-thru vaccines successful in Henrico

Drive-thru vaccines

successful in Henrico

What a wonder it would be if other governmental activities could function as efficiently as the Henrico County Health Department has done in providing COVID-19 immunizations. After numerous reports of vaccination problems in many places, it was a gratifying surprise to be able to sign up online, receive a scheduling response, automatic scheduling for a second shot three weeks later and that vaccine in the arm, all within four days. At the West Creek site, everything was well organized, the vaccine administered promptly through the car window, by pleasant workers who were out in the cold for hours while serving drive-up patients. Well-deserved thanks to them, and to all others like them everywhere, who have been doing a splendid job while demonstrating some of the best of what people can do for others.