Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021: Justifying right to not wear mask questioned .

Justifying right to not

wear mask questioned

I have an observation or a question regarding face masks — more specifically, about those who think that being required to wear them “violates their constitutional rights.” First off, where is this addressed in the U.S. Constitution? Secondly, do these people also think that wearing seat belts violate their rights? Do rules concerning legal drinking, smoking and military enlistment also violate their constitutional rights?

I find it all so confusing and absolutely ridiculous that wearing or not wearing a face mask to help minimize the effects of COVID-19 actually is a debatable topic. So — are we to assume that those who have given their all for our country served so that foolish folks can claim their right to not wear masks? Goodness, I would hope the lives of our military are much more worthy than the right to challenge wearing a mask. This trivial argument cheapens the ultimate sacrifices made by so many soldiers. What a sad commentary on the behavior of those people who choose to act selfishly.