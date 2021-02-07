Letter to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2021: Use gender neutral terms in all cases

Use gender neutral

terms in all cases

In this age of gender sensitivity, where we have gone to gender-neutral terms such as firefighter, police officer and humankind, I fail to understand why the TV and radio media continue to use the clumsy, sex-identified term, congressman or congresswoman? Technically, both senators and representatives are members of the U.S. Congress, so why not remove the gender and simplify it when identifying a member of the House of Representatives as a representative? How many times have we seen an interviewer stumble over the title, or call a representative by the wrong gender when using the congressman/congresswoman term? The congressional gender title never is used in correspondence, during congressional proceedings or in print media, so the TV and radio media should do all of us a favor by striking another blow for gender neutrality. Just call a representative “representative.”