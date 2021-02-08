Letter to the Editor, Feb. 9, 2021: Climate change critic? Then offer alternatives

Climate change critic?

Then offer alternatives

We must not dignify these wrong arguments by repeating them. Coal is not coming back for the simple economic reason that it is being replaced by cheaper energy sources. Gasoline, even at an artificially low price that fails to reflect its true cost to society, is twice as expensive as the electricity that powers electric vehicles. Natural gas is the cheapest of the fossil fuels, but the deadly climate effects of leaking methane mean that it is no bargain.

We cannot bring back the time in which we lived in blissful ignorance of the threat of climate change. Those who sneer at someone's climate solutions simply will have to pony up solutions of their own. Those solutions will have to be economically fair to the poor and powerless, yes. But most of all, those solutions will have to be powerful and effective, because without that, our grandchildren will have no future. A carbon fee scheme with the money refunded to all families would satisfy both the need to protect the poor and to deeply cut carbon. Let's do it before it gets too late. The national security threats of climate migration and international chaos in a world of accelerating heating are terrifying. But let's mention that the flip sign of this horror show is the jobs that will flow from the innovations of green energy; and let's admit that fossil fuels are highly automated industries that supply a shrinking number of jobs.