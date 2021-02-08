Letter to the Editor, Feb. 9, 2021: Sunday's Super Bowl eerily familiar to fans?

Sunday's Super Bowl

eerily familiar to fans?

The Kansas City Chiefs' unexpected flop Sunday in the Super Bowl should look eerily familiar to longtime fans of the Washington Football Team. In 1983 Washington was, like the Chiefs, the defending NFL champion. Like the Chiefs, Washington was an offensive powerhouse, having set a league record for scoring. Like the Chiefs, Washington was a 3-point favorite to win the Super Bowl. Like the Chiefs, Washington got crushed (in Washington's case by the Los Angeles Rams). Even the final scores strangely were similar: The Chiefs lost 31-9, Washington 38-9. Finally, there were the names that caused the curse — Chiefs and Redskins.