Letter to the Editor HELD: Rashid's plan supports environment, creates jobs

Days before Thanksgiving in 2018, a fire tore through the community of Paradise, Calif. The fire leveled the entire city of 27,000 people, annihilating small businesses, turning schools to ash and taking the lives of 86 residents. It destroyed about 15,000 homes, including my grandmother’s. Taking nothing but the clothes she was wearing, my grandmother hitched a ride to safety in her neighbor’s car minutes before flames reached the walls of her house.
With the current climate crisis worsening each year, fires like those that impacted my family increasingly are a common occurrence on the West Coast and worldwide. In Virginia, while smoke from the fires on the West Coast lingers in the air, floods cause catastrophic damage to structures and private property across the state. Sea level rise will exacerbate this issue, threatening coastal communities from Poquoson to Triangle.
Congressional candidate Qasim Rashid, a Democrat, has a plan to tackle this challenge. He was endorsed by both the Sunrise Movement and the Sierra Club for his forward-thinking and science-based approach to address the climate crisis. Rashid supports investment in renewable energy, which will allow the commonwealth to ease its reliance on fossil fuels while creating jobs for Virginia residents. At a time when unemployment is at a record high, Rashid supports the Green New Deal, a coordinated effort to boost employment by creating new and sustainable jobs. Rashid’s effort to mitigate the climate crisis also prioritizes assistance for rural communities, which disproportionately are impacted by environmental disasters.
Until we can elect a representative who believes in science, who supports sustainable investment and who presents a progressive vision for the future, fires will continue to scorch homes like my grandmother’s.
Now is the time to take action to avert future disasters. Now is the time to send Rashid to Congress to represent Virginia's 1st District.
Christopher Carson.
Washington, D.C.