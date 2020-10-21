Letter to the Editor HELD: Rashid's plan supports environment, creates jobs

Rashid's plan supports

environment, creates jobs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Days before Thanksgiving in 2018, a fire tore through the community of Paradise, Calif. The fire leveled the entire city of 27,000 people, annihilating small businesses, turning schools to ash and taking the lives of 86 residents. It destroyed about 15,000 homes, including my grandmother’s. Taking nothing but the clothes she was wearing, my grandmother hitched a ride to safety in her neighbor’s car minutes before flames reached the walls of her house.

With the current climate crisis worsening each year, fires like those that impacted my family increasingly are a common occurrence on the West Coast and worldwide. In Virginia, while smoke from the fires on the West Coast lingers in the air, floods cause catastrophic damage to structures and private property across the state. Sea level rise will exacerbate this issue, threatening coastal communities from Poquoson to Triangle.