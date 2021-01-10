Letter to the Editor, Jan. 11, 2021: 'My 2 Cents' comments misrepresented facts

'My 2 Cents' comments
and facts questioned
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The “Your 2 Cents” feature ordinarily contains breezy observations about current events. However, Jim Dawson’s submission significantly misrepresents some facts.
Dawson initially notes the absence of adverse public reaction to the predictions by President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci that the “darkest days [of the coronavirus pandemic] are still ahead.” He then complains that “I remember President Donald Trump saying something similar and he was vilified.”
Dawson’s memory is faulty.
To this day, Trump never has leveled with the public and acknowledged that difficult times lie ahead. Instead, he consistently has downplayed the COVID-19 contagion and the public precautions that are necessary to combat it.
Trump’s misleading statements began early and often were repeated. When the first cases surfaced, Trump claimed that infections soon would be down to zero. He predicted that coronavirus “miraculously” would go away by April. When that proved incorrect, Trump gave assurances that the virus would not survive the summer heat. He disingenuously asserted that case counts were rising only because of increased testing.
Trump’s denial that the spread of COVID-19 likely was to get worse continued through the presidential campaign. He repeatedly boasted that we were “rounding the curve” and predicted that no one would express concern about coronavirus after the election. He even admitted to investigative reporter Bob Woodward that he deliberately had misled the public about the severity of the virus.
If only Trump had listened to scientists and actually warned of dark days ahead. If only Trump had attempted to unite the country by promoting mask-wearing and social distancing. Instead, he used the coronavirus as a wedge to divide us.
Contrary to Dawson’s recollection, it is Trump’s rejection of reality, rather than his embrace of it, that has led to his vilification.
Robert W. Jaspen.
Manakin-Sabot.