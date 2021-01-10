Letter to the Editor, Jan. 11, 2021: 'My 2 Cents' comments misrepresented facts

'My 2 Cents' comments

and facts questioned

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The “Your 2 Cents” feature ordinarily contains breezy observations about current events. However, Jim Dawson’s submission significantly misrepresents some facts.

Dawson initially notes the absence of adverse public reaction to the predictions by President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci that the “darkest days [of the coronavirus pandemic] are still ahead.” He then complains that “I remember President Donald Trump saying something similar and he was vilified.”

Dawson’s memory is faulty.

To this day, Trump never has leveled with the public and acknowledged that difficult times lie ahead. Instead, he consistently has downplayed the COVID-19 contagion and the public precautions that are necessary to combat it.