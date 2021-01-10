Letter to the Editor, Jan. 11, 2021: Remove invasive vines to promote tree health

Remove invasive vines

to promote tree health

In a recent Letter to the Editor, Laura Greenleaf calls for Richmond’s leaders and residents “to commit as wholeheartedly to tree preservation as to tree planting.” I fully agree with her and would like to add that homeowners now can do their part by taking care of trees on their properties. If you see vines with green leaves growing up your tree trunk, it is probably either English ivy or winter creeper, both nonnative, invasive vines. Over time, these will weaken the tree by competing for water and nutrients; reducing photosynthesis by growing into the canopy and shading out the tree’s leaves; and increasing physical stress on the tree, making it vulnerable to blowing over in high winds. If winter creeper and English ivy are allowed to grow up a tree for decades, these vines can develop woody trunks 6 inches or more in diameter.

Starting today, we can take the simple step of cutting off the invasive vines' necessary water and nutrients at the base of the tree. First, look for vines with green leaves adhering to a tree’s trunk. Second, rather than trying to pull a vine down, cut it at the base of the tree and again about 3 or 4 feet up the trunk. Over time it will turn brown and drop off. Finally, if you are able, pull some of the vine up by the roots and away from the tree trunk. Winter is the ideal time to carefully look at your valuable trees and free them from these vines. In the long run this not only will preserve the tree, but save the hundreds of dollars it would cost to have a dead tree removed.