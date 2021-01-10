Letter to the Editor, Jan. 11 2021: Va. higher education needs fresh approach

Va. higher education
needs fresh approach
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with disappointment yet another plea for blank-check funding of higher education in James Socas’ recent op-ed. In my 30 years of working in higher education in Virginia, I have heard dozens of versions of the same song: "Send more money." Never have I heard a representative of higher education say, “We’re good, spend the money elsewhere on vital needs like public safety and health care.”
Socas’ plea makes not one performance-based argument regarding why legislators should approve yet another large annual commitment of taxpayer funds to our public and private not-for-profit colleges and universities. No options like, "Send us more money if we improve our graduation or job placement rates are offered" — just send us the money. We promise to create more programs and build more buildings."
Yet many of these same institutions seem to place significant emphasis and funding on such things as climbing walls, artificial sky slopes and world-class equestrian centers. In addition, many schools seem to be stricken with academic sprawl disease. They just can’t seem to ever consume enough real estate. When I lived in Europe, I visited many university campuses that have existed within the same physical footprint for centuries, yet remain highly regarded academic institutions that continue to not only survive, but thrive.
Finally, playing the comparison card of using other states' larger higher education funding initiatives as a basis for Virginia doing likewise is fallacious at best. There are way too many permutations that make each state’s situation unique to use such comparisons to leverage and validate funding decisions in Virginia.
Let’s have some fresh thinking about the obvious importance of higher education in the commonwealth, and how to make it even better. The money will follow.
Mark Singer.
Richmond.