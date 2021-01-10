Letter to the Editor, Jan. 11 2021: Va. higher education needs fresh approach

Va. higher education

needs fresh approach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with disappointment yet another plea for blank-check funding of higher education in James Socas’ recent op-ed. In my 30 years of working in higher education in Virginia, I have heard dozens of versions of the same song: "Send more money." Never have I heard a representative of higher education say, “We’re good, spend the money elsewhere on vital needs like public safety and health care.”

Socas’ plea makes not one performance-based argument regarding why legislators should approve yet another large annual commitment of taxpayer funds to our public and private not-for-profit colleges and universities. No options like, "Send us more money if we improve our graduation or job placement rates are offered" — just send us the money. We promise to create more programs and build more buildings."