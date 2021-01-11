letter to the Editor, Jan 12, 2021: American system must be preserved

American system
must be preserved
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have faith in the American system. Our founders were flawed, but they made many essential compromises to give us the U.S. Constitution that enables us to move beyond the limitations of their time and to slog toward a more perfect union. This system does not guarantee success. It places the obligation on the governed to seize and guard that opportunity. When people transfer their faith in the system to faith in one man, our delicate balance of constitutional safeguards is endangered. President Donald Trump and his enablers are but the tip of an iceberg that threatens to sink all we have accomplished since we became an independent nation. They only have the power to harm our country because so many of our people have put their faith in an egomaniacal power-grabber.
The American system will survive the current attacks on it because of the genius of its checks and balances. An independent judiciary is the last bulwark. If Trump had his way, his appointees would hand him an electoral victory he did not earn. Had there been anything to his baseless assertions of voter fraud, the courts would have upheld them. His own hand-picked judges have rebuffed his legal team's shocking nonsense at every step. Thankfully, even Republican election officials in state after state have refused to crater to his impeachable efforts to intimidate them.
Trump's large base of delusional hero-worshippers are not a majority in the country. Their overall numbers are terrifying. Their power has perverted a political party and seriously compromised two branches of the federal government. The voters must insist that men and women of character and principle occupy all elective posts. Any politician who does not put allegiance to country — over subservience to one man — summarily should be voted out of office. No set of issues is more important than preserving the system that made America the envy of the world.
Edward Adams.
Richmond.