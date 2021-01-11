letter to the Editor, Jan 12, 2021: American system must be preserved

American system

must be preserved

I have faith in the American system. Our founders were flawed, but they made many essential compromises to give us the U.S. Constitution that enables us to move beyond the limitations of their time and to slog toward a more perfect union. This system does not guarantee success. It places the obligation on the governed to seize and guard that opportunity. When people transfer their faith in the system to faith in one man, our delicate balance of constitutional safeguards is endangered. President Donald Trump and his enablers are but the tip of an iceberg that threatens to sink all we have accomplished since we became an independent nation. They only have the power to harm our country because so many of our people have put their faith in an egomaniacal power-grabber.