Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Democratic control scares letter writer
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Democratic control scares letter writer

Democratic control

scares letter writer

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I write this, it looks like the Democrats are going to control Congress and the White House. I hope everyone enjoys socialism because a majority of the voters have just sold this country out. If you think the Democrats are your friends, you better think again. I predict that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be our president within six months. If that doesn't scare you, nothing will. I pray to God that I'm wrong.

Ralph Walker.

Chesterfield.

