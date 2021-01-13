Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Incoming government must assume control

Incoming government

must assume control

Plans for an open-air inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol steps need to be abandoned. With President Donald Trump having had no interest in protecting the Capitol, which will contain many elected officials except himself, why do we believe he will plan a robust defense of the event? The barriers created to prevent attendees from entering with no checks for weapons probably will not be robust enough to prevent any assault. Until President-elect Joe Biden assumes office, he does not have the authority to provide security. The ceremony can be conducted in any secure building. Once inaugurated, I would like to see Congress immediately convene. With a working majority, new Cabinet officials in the most critical roles can be confirmed so each can work to defend our country. Biden has plans that can be initiated that afternoon. We do not need a parade or parties. This is a sad time in our history. The antidote to despair is action to address the threats we face. Seeing a working majority in action will provide more relief than rituals. With the new government, we have a chance.