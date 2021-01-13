Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Simple test can prove if one is 'cultist'

Simple test can prove

if one is 'cultist'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Probably most of President Donald Trump's supporters have well-known reasons for supporting the president and are not dangerous cultists.

A simple test will prove it.

Cultists are notorious for believing whatever lie their leader tells them. Some will recall Jim Jones, the cultist preacher who led hundreds of his followers to suicide. “Drink the Kool-Aid,” he said. And they did.

So who drank the Trump Kool-Aid?

Did you believe that former U.S. Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton should be “locked up”?

Did you believe that Mexico was going to pay for the border wall?

Did you believe that Trump had a better, cheaper health care plan ready to go as soon as he would get rid of Obamacare?

Did you believe COVID-19 was no worse than the flu?

Did you/do you believe the news media are enemies of the people?

Did you/do you believe that Trump not only won the election, but won in a landslide?