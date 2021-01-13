 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Trump voter recants, bleak future averted
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'd like to thank people who had the common sense and good judgement to vote against President Donald Trump. I admire you and thank you for keeping Trump from having another term as president.

I was one of those misguided fools who actually thought Trump was the best person to lead us forward. I was wrong. He is little more than a bully who actually thinks his opinion is the only one.

Thank each of you for saving our country from a bleak future.

Bob Brown.

Chesterfield County.

