Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Truth and humility: heal parties' divide

If House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R-Calif.), truly is sincere in his Jan. 8 statement to President-elect Joe Biden that it is important now to unite, then he needs to follow advice from U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to “tell the people the truth.” He must act himself and encourage the other objectors to unite with the members of Congress who believe the election was fair and legitimate — and own up to the fact that he and others chose to be complicit with President Donald Trump’s rigged election belief out of fear of losing political support. McCarthy and others must make a public statement admitting their error and apologize to their constituents and colleagues. Such action can serve to negate the belief of a stolen election, turn down the temperature of the country, reduce the divide and contribute to rebuilding trust in the integrity of our government.