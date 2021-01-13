Letter to the Editor, Jan. 14, 2021: Will Trump follow ex-presidents' paths?

Will Trump follow

ex-presidents' paths?

The U.S. has four living ex-presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. It is important to remember what these people have done or said after leaving office. Carter was reported to have said the day he left office that he would not use his subsequent public life to enrich himself. Clinton has founded charitable organizations. Bush has said, “I don’t think it’s good for the country to have a former president criticize his successor.” Obama has helped to fund scholarships. These men appear to care about others and the country.