Letter to the Editor, Jan. 15, 2021: Use Air Force One for Biden inauguration

Use Air Force One
for Biden inauguration
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In view of the recent events at the U.S. Capitol and the threats for further violence on Inauguration Day, I think we should take a page from history and have President-elect Joe Biden be the second president to be sworn in on Air Force One.
As a mobile venue, it easily can keep him out of reach of anyone bent on causing violence and disrupting the ceremony, and officials would have any number of airports, with security, to land at after the oath has been taken.
Alexandra Slusher.
Manakin-Sabot.