 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021:Israel only vaccinates 41% of population
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021:Israel only vaccinates 41% of population

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Israel only vaccinates

41% of population

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was surprised to read William Johnson’s op-ed on Jan. 14 that extolled the Israeli model of COVID-19 vaccinations. Since Israel has decided not to vaccinate 59% of its population — the Palestinians — I cannot understand how he can laud its system. Since many Palestinians cross over into Israel daily to work, and since herd immunity doesn’t begin to work until at least 75% of the community is vaccinated — the preferred number being 95% — I fail to see the efficacy of Israel's system

Robin Allman.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News