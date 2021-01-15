Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021:Israel only vaccinates 41% of population

Israel only vaccinates

41% of population

I was surprised to read William Johnson’s op-ed on Jan. 14 that extolled the Israeli model of COVID-19 vaccinations. Since Israel has decided not to vaccinate 59% of its population — the Palestinians — I cannot understand how he can laud its system. Since many Palestinians cross over into Israel daily to work, and since herd immunity doesn’t begin to work until at least 75% of the community is vaccinated — the preferred number being 95% — I fail to see the efficacy of Israel's system