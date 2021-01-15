 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021: Northam responsible for lag in vaccinations
Governor responsible

for lag in vaccinations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hold him accountable. I'm talking about Gov. Ralph Northam. He told us he had a plan for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculations of that vaccine. There have been one million vaccines distributed in Virginia and only 24% actually given. What kind of a plan is that? Meanwhile there are 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus reported everyday. How many virus-related deaths could have been avoided because his plan has not worked ? The avoidable illness and deaths are on his hands and he takes no responsibility. I just hope I do not catch COVID-19 because of  Northam's failure.

James McBride.

North Chesterfield.

