Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021: Northam's vaccination plan will take too long

Northam's vaccination

plan will take too long

I was very encouraged by Gov. Ralph Northam's optimism reflected in his State of the Commonwealth speech broadcast Wednesday evening — with one glaring exception. He proudly announced that we are working our way toward a rate of 25,000 vaccinations per day against COVID-19 in the coming weeks. Just a quick check of dividing the total population (8.6 million as of this past year) by that number means that it will take 344 days to get the first vaccination into every arm in Virginia. And that's if we vaccinate seven days per week, which I don't think is being done. Since we need two vaccinations each, are we saying that it will take about two years for everyone to fully be inoculated, vaccinating seven days per week? I estimate that we need to be vaccinating at three times the rate our governor reports if we fully are going to be immunized by the end of October this year, assuming vaccinations are taking place five days per week. Please, I call on state health officials to immediately clarify what our physician governor is saying. Transparency desperately is needed in this moment. Right now the governor claims we are speeding along, when in fact, it seems like we are crawling toward a cliff. Lives are being lost each day we delay. We need straight talk with clear assumptions and numbers on this topic now.