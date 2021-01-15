Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021: Vaccine not available after numerous calls

Vaccine not available

after numerous calls

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was unable to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination even after making calls to my personal physician, CVS and Walgreens, a small local pharmacy, the Richmond City Heath Department (three phone numbers), City Council member Andreas Addison, 1st, and U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

It has become apparent that the city simply isn’t prepared with any sort of plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine even to those who are in the age 75-and-older category, unless one lives in a retirement or nursing home.

The vaccine is a miracle, but a large city without a plan is a complete failure given the amount of time for preparation.

I know someone who spends six months a year in Florida and has reported vaccine distribution there. A cousin in Stanly County, N.C., has a scheduled appointment and then was called within a day to come in for the first shot. These are healthy adults older than age 65.

Why can’t Richmond and Virginia display even minimal preparation? It seems pretty shameful given the reported issues in local hospitals.

Anne K. Hall.