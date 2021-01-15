Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2021: Virginia might consider SC's vaccine program

Virginia might consider

Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Health should be ashamed at their gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 vaccination effort. As of Jan. 13, the vaccination has not been distributed to residents of Westminster Canterbury, Cedarfield or Lakewood Manor. Yesterday the Center for Disease Control relaxed the prioritization to include anyone age 65 and older. Virginia has not announced a working plan to reach those who want to be vaccinated. No registration portals are posted on the state or county websites. The vaccine should not expire and be thrown away. Other states are partnering with hospitals, emergency medical centers, and grocers such as Kroger's and Publix. The government can get the job done with private companies. State and county government offices are largely unused as are our schools. Why are these not part of the distribution effort? Our governor is responsible for the distribution of the vaccine in the state.