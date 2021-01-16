Letter to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2021:.Riot investigation shows inside help

Riot investigation

shows inside help

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thanks go to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for helping investigate whether other persons in Congress facilitated the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter to the U.S. Capitol Police, Spanberger and several colleagues report that certain Republican members and staff might have conducted surveillance tours of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5 for individuals who stormed the grounds the next day. This letter notes that, while Capitol tours have been halted since this past March due to the pandemic, many unusual, organized groups had been seen touring the grounds.

The individuals who raided the Capitol on Jan. 6 had detailed inside knowledge of the buildings and specific, nondisclosed office locations. Facilitating this flagrant criminal activity would mean this invasion was a conspiracy.

Formerly with the CIA and currently representing my district, Spanberger is trained to recognize suspicious activities. Right now, we need her expertise to investigate the agents who might have facilitated this invasion. Because they are not above the law, such agents need to be identified, removed as staff or members of Congress, and prosecuted.